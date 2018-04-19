LINE

NE China breeding center welcomes over 30 Siberian tiger cubs(1/6)

2018-04-19 09:45 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
A siberian tiger cub is seen at the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center, the world's largest Siberian tiger breeding center, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 18, 2018. More than 30 cubs have been born this month at the center. The center was established in 1986 with only eight tigers. Now it has more than 1,000. Siberian tigers are one of the world's most endangered species. They mainly live in northeast China and eastern Russia. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

