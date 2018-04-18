LINE

Exhibition showcases jade versions of ancient bronze objects(1/5)

2018-04-18 15:05 chinadaily.com.cn
Ritual bronze artifacts constitute an important part of Chinese art. (Photo by Jiang Dong/China Daily)

Now, bronze ware that dates back to the Shang (1600-1046 BC) and Zhou (1046-256 BC) dynasties is being reproduced in other mediums, and the sophisticated patterns keep inspiring artists.

Ma Hongwei, a master artisan from Suzhou, in East China's Jiangsu province, has for years carved jade into pieces resembling bronze items.

And he is now showcasing 70 such sculptures at the Banxilou gallery at Beijing's Summer Palace until May 10.

Ma's jade items cover almost all the categories of ancient bronze objects like weapons, wine vessels, food vessels, water containers and musical instruments.

LINE
