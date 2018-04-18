LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Courier brings 92-year-old mother with Alzheimer's for motorcycle rides(1/4)

2018-04-18 15:21 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Cai Yujun, 53, rides a motorcycle with his mother, 92, and also delivers goods in Chengdu City, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Cui and his two brothers take turns looking after their mother, who got Alzheimer's disease seven years ago and can't now live by herself. Cui said his mother labored her whole life to support the family and helped him raise his kids back in their hometown of Suining City. Cui also said the elderly care center can't provide 24-hour service, so he brings her with him wherever he goes. The mother and son have visited almost every corner of the city in the past several years. Sometimes he took his mother to high-end office buildings to the surprise of some, but Cui said he now cares little what others think. Cui has made a special seat with a wooden board and foam along with safety belts to help his mother feel easy while riding. (Photo/VCG)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.