Courier brings 92-year-old mother with Alzheimer's for motorcycle rides(1/4)

Cai Yujun, 53, rides a motorcycle with his mother, 92, and also delivers goods in Chengdu City, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Cui and his two brothers take turns looking after their mother, who got Alzheimer's disease seven years ago and can't now live by herself. Cui said his mother labored her whole life to support the family and helped him raise his kids back in their hometown of Suining City. Cui also said the elderly care center can't provide 24-hour service, so he brings her with him wherever he goes. The mother and son have visited almost every corner of the city in the past several years. Sometimes he took his mother to high-end office buildings to the surprise of some, but Cui said he now cares little what others think. Cui has made a special seat with a wooden board and foam along with safety belts to help his mother feel easy while riding. (Photo/VCG)