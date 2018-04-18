Palace Museum shows Al Thani treasures (1/9)

LINE

Palace Museum shows Al Thani treasures

2018-04-18 15:21 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Items on display during the Treasures from the Al Thani Collection at the Meridian Gate (Wu Men) of the Palace Museum in Beijing, April 17, 2018. Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani is both an eminent member of the Qatari royal family and a distinguished collector. He has collected rare treasures from all over the world. This collection includes approximately 270 gems and 280 jewels of India from his collection. The exhibition runs from April 17 to June 18. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

LINE
