Badain Jaran Desert: Home of world's highest sand dune(1/4)

2018-04-18 14:25 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
A clear lake is surrounded by the world's highest sand dune at the interior of Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

A large sand dune in the interior of Badain Jaran Desert in Alashan League, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, is reported to be the world's highest of its kind.

The desert covers an area of 47,000 square kilometers and boasts some natural wonders such as singing sand, lake, spring, and temple.

