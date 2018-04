A makeshift tea house built under the Wan'an Bridge in Wanzhou District, Chongqing Municipality, April 16, 2018. Many people relocated for the construction of the Three Gorges Dam gathered under the bridge to enjoy the view of the Yangtze River. Gradually the place became a popular spot for parties and a tea house. It becomes more popular in the sweltering summer months as it feels cool. (Photo/VCG)