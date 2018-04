Daqing Mountain in Yichun, Heilongjiang Province, looks like a white fairyland in snow. (Photo by Tan Jingtao/for chinadaily.com.cn)

When most parts of China are experiencing the warm spring, people in Yichun, Heilongjiang Province, recently got the chance to enjoy a winter wonderland in Daqing Mountain.

After heavy snow, the rime-and snow-covered forest turned the mountain into a white fairyland.