Fisherman Tang Yubao shows a knife fish he caught in Yangtze River in Shanghai, April 16, 2018. The fishing season runs from early March to the end of April. Knife fish, regarded as the No.1 delicacy in China's longest river, fetches prices ranging from 7,000 yuan ($1,115) to 12,000 yuan per kilogram. Fisherman Tao Yubao's family can earn an annual income of up to 200,000 yuan during a good season. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)