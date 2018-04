Dancers of a Chinese art troupe perform the ballet "The Red Detachment of Women" in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, April 16, 2018. Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and his wife Ri Sol Ju watched the ballet "The Red Detachment of Women" performed by a visiting Chinese art troupe here Monday evening. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)