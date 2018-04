Ice is melting in Xingkai Lake, which runs along the border of China and Russia in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. Stunning views of cracked ice have drawn visitors from far and wide to witness the awe inspiring scenery. The freshwater lake boasts a variety of fish and birds, as well as a large territory of wetlands. Due to its location in relatively high latitude, the lake starts to freeze from the end of November and begins to thaw from April. (Photo/VCG)