Richard Wahl, left, poses for photos with John White, New Jersey Lottery Acting Executive Director, during a news conference introducing Wahl as the $533 million Mega Millions jackpot winner at the New Jersey Lottery headquarters, April 13, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. Wahl hit the winning numbers during the Friday, March 30 drawing on a ticket he bought at a gas station in Riverdale, N.J. (Photo/Agencies)