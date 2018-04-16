LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Nature paints like comics(1/7)

2018-04-16 15:46 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

The nature looks like a painting from the air taken on a plane in Heilongjiang Province and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

The nature is a great painter that sometimes creates photos that look like images from comics. The following photos are taken from a plane flying at an altitude of 8,000 meters in Heilongjiang Province and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The pictures look like flying dragons, running wolves, Kazakhstan elders, and young beauties showing the nature's wonder.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.