Nature paints like comics(1/7)

The nature looks like a painting from the air taken on a plane in Heilongjiang Province and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

The nature is a great painter that sometimes creates photos that look like images from comics. The following photos are taken from a plane flying at an altitude of 8,000 meters in Heilongjiang Province and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The pictures look like flying dragons, running wolves, Kazakhstan elders, and young beauties showing the nature's wonder.