Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018. Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise. (Photo/Agencies)