Adorable polar bear cub makes debut at zoo(1/4)

2018-04-16 11:22 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
This is the adorable moment a polar bear cub goes for her first wander outdoors with her mother and takes a leisurely swim. Little Nanook stepped outside today beside her 13-year-old mother, Lara, as they left their cave for the first time since the tot was born. The polar bear cub was seen inspecting her enclosure and discovering new wonders as she enjoyed her outing. Nanook was born on December 4 last year at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, alongside two siblings who died within two days. (Photo/Agencies)

