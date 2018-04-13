Devoted postman walks 240,000 kilometers in 31 years(1/9)

Postman Zhang Linchang shoulders mail on a mountain road in Jinping County, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2018. Zhang has been committed to his job of delivering the mail in the mountain region for 31 years, walking over 240,000 kilometers to bring more than 1.4 million letters and newspapers to about 25,000 farmers in the remote area. Zhang is almost 55 years old and can apply for retirement, but he says he plans to continue job as long as his health remains. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)