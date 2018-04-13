LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Devoted postman walks 240,000 kilometers in 31 years(1/9)

2018-04-13 15:09 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Postman Zhang Linchang shoulders mail on a mountain road in Jinping County, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2018. Zhang has been committed to his job of delivering the mail in the mountain region for 31 years, walking over 240,000 kilometers to bring more than 1.4 million letters and newspapers to about 25,000 farmers in the remote area. Zhang is almost 55 years old and can apply for retirement, but he says he plans to continue job as long as his health remains. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.