PLA Navy parade by the numbers(1/1)

On Thursday morning, a total of 48 naval vessels, 76 aircraft and more than 10,000 troops comprised China's largest navy parade since its founding.

The warships under review were divided into seven maritime battle groups – strategic strike force group, underwater attack group, offshore battle group, a carrier strike group (with carrier Liaoning), amphibious landing group, coastal defense group and integrated supply group.

Aircraft in the parade were shown in 10 echelons, including three shipboard helicopter echelons, anti-submarine patrol aircraft echelon, airborne early warning and control aircraft echelon, offshore battle echelon, two sea assault echelons, refueling and receiver echelon and air combat echelon.