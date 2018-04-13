LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Wing color of 200-million-year-old insect revealed via fossil scales in Nanjing(1/2)

2018-04-13 08:57 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

Photo taken on April 11, 2018 shows Micropterigidae samples at Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. An international team led by Chinese scientists has revealed the wing color of a 200-million-year-old insect via fossil scales. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, found that tiny photonic structures of lepidopterans could produce metallic bronze to golden color appearances in the insect wings. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.