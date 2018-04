A general view of the Kaliningrad Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in Kaliningrad, Russia, April 11, 2018. The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 cities across Russia, with four group stage matches in Kaliningrad's new stadium. The stadium had its first test match on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiujun)