24-floor skyscrapers rise to fame for having no elevators (1/4)

Six 24-floor buildings in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have caused an online sensation for having no elevators. The interconnected buildings have exits leading to different roads in Chongqing, known as 'Mountain City' due to its hilly terrain. One resident surnamed Yang said it cost him a lot to transport materials for home decoration. Another resident, surnamed Cai, said she is now used to climbing the stairs from the fourth to the tenth floor in order to buy vegetables. (Photo/VCG)