Members of the Argentine Naval Prefecture and volunteers work on rescuing a stranded humpback whale in Mar del Plata, Argentina, April 8, 2018. The whale stranded on Argentina's coast died Monday despite a round-the-clock rescue effort over the weekend that drew in dozens of volunteers. Rescuers and conservationists had been digging around the six-ton whale with heavy machinery and using a crane to lift it and improve its hydration.(Photo/Agencies)