The Aurora Station, the first luxury hotel in space, promises guests an out-of-this-world experience in 2022. Aurora, in essence, is a modular space station. It fits six people, including two crew members, at a time for its 12-day trips, which starts at $9.5 million. Aurora will also make one full orbit 200 miles above Earth every 90 minutes, which means guests get views of 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours. (Photo/IC)