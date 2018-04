Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows the south main bridge tower of the Qingshan Yangtze River Bridge, the 11th over the Yangtze in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The main structure of the 271.5-meter-high bridge tower, the world's tallest A-shaped bridge tower, was finished on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)