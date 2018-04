A tourist is taking photos in Ganquan Yucha Canyon, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 6, 2018. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Ganquan Yucha Canyon, located in Yucha village, Ganquan county, Shaanxi Province, is one of the natural wonders of the Loess Plateau. Rain over millions of years has sculpted its red sandstone into various textures and shapes. The canyon's unique geological beauty echoes Antelope Canyon in the United States.