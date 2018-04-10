800 Chinese high-end buses head to Saudi Arabia(1/4)

Eight hundred Chinese buses departed Hefei, capital of East China's Anhui province, on Tuesday morning, heading to Saudi Arabia.(Photo/Chinadaily.com.cn)

The buses, made by Anhui Ankai Automobile Co, have a combined contact value of about 400 million yuan ($63.6 million).

The deal, contracted in February, is said to be the biggest export order of buses won by a Chinese automaker so far in 2018.

Ankai entered Saudi Arabia in 2007. The company exported 3,000 school buses and 600 A9 model high-end buses to the country in 2011 and 2017, respectively.