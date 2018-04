Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a meeting with Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2018. Mark Zuckerberg swapped his trademark T-shirt and jeans for a dark suit and a purple tie on Monday as he met U.S. lawmakers to apologize for the social network's misuse of its members' data and to head off possible regulation. (Photo/Agencies)