LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Artist continues fish skin painting tradition in Harbin(1/6)

2018-04-10 15:12 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

A work of art created by Zhang Lin in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Zhang Lin, a 52-year-old artist in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, is famous for her fine paintings made of fish skins.

Fifteen years ago, when she discovered fish skin paintings for the first time, she fell in love with the art immediately.

Since then, she has devoted nearly all of her energy to the endangered tradition of the Hezhe ethnic group and became an inheritor of this intangible cultural heritage.

Furthermore, she introduced the art to schools in Harbin.

She has started a fish skin art course at more than 10 schools, including primary schools, middle schools, vocational schools and colleges.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.