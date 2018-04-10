LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Woman makes progress training police dog(1/9)

2018-04-10 15:31 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Policewoman Liu Jie trains a police dog named Qidian, meaning Start Point, in Kunming City, the capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 9, 2018. Liu says she applied for the job because she'd had pet dogs in the past, but she'd later discovered training a police dog was an entirely different endeavor. Liu says she has made progress thanks to the help of other veteran trainers also working for the city's railway police unit. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.