Woman makes progress training police dog(1/9)

Policewoman Liu Jie trains a police dog named Qidian, meaning Start Point, in Kunming City, the capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 9, 2018. Liu says she applied for the job because she'd had pet dogs in the past, but she'd later discovered training a police dog was an entirely different endeavor. Liu says she has made progress thanks to the help of other veteran trainers also working for the city's railway police unit. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)