LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Elaborate effort in coppersmith's creations(1/7)

2018-04-10 14:18 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Coppersmith Chen Wenwu makes a copper work in Dexing City, East China's Jiangxi Province. Chen said 24 steps are required to make an elaborate copper pot, which range in price from 100 yuan ($15) to tens of thousands of yuan. Dexing City is known for its rich resources of gold, silver and copper, earning the city the name of the "copper capital of China". The city has given priority to developing the refined processing of non-ferrous metal and supporting the work of craftspeople. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Shichao)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.