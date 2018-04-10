Elaborate effort in coppersmith's creations(1/7)

Coppersmith Chen Wenwu makes a copper work in Dexing City, East China's Jiangxi Province. Chen said 24 steps are required to make an elaborate copper pot, which range in price from 100 yuan ($15) to tens of thousands of yuan. Dexing City is known for its rich resources of gold, silver and copper, earning the city the name of the "copper capital of China". The city has given priority to developing the refined processing of non-ferrous metal and supporting the work of craftspeople. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Shichao)