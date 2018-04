The hand-writing homework of students from the Yu Youren Calligraphy School is on display in a hall at Xianyang Normal University in Xianyang City, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 9, 2018. Students were required to finish calligraphy writing of 20,000 Chinese characters during their one-month winter vacation. The school said it aims to foster a habit for students to write calligraphy. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)