LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Underwater wedding photos specially for military couple (1/6)

2018-04-10 11:02 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Two veterans pledged to shoot an underwater wedding photography session free of charge for a lucky couple, as long as one of the pair is engaged in military service. Days later, they took these photos for Liu Chao, who serves in the PLA Army, and his fiancée Liu Xiaolu. The pair are set to be married in a few months' time. Liu had only one day off duty, so the veterans-turned photographers had to work through the night to ensure the photo shoot ran smoothly. The lovers have been in a relationship for six years, but for much of that time they have been separated due to Liu's military service. (Photo/81.cn)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.