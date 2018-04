See intricate cloud patterns in the northern hemisphere of Jupiter in this new view taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. The color-enhanced image was taken on April 1 at 2:32 a.m. PST (5:32 a.m. EST), as Juno performed its twelfth close flyby of Jupiter. At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 12,326 kilometer from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a northern latitude of 50.2 degrees. (Photo/NASA)