Tree climbing goats help produce Argan oil in Morocco(1/3)

Tree climbing goats feeding in an Argan tree (Argania spinosa) in Essaouria, Morocco, Africa, April 4, 2018. Argan trees produce a fruit that must smell and taste delicious because it attracts goats up onto their branches. Argan nuts pass through the digestive system of a tree goat whole. Once they are excreted, people gather them from the goat's droppings and crack them open to expose the seeds inside. These kernels are then roasted, ground, mashed or cold-pressed to produce Argan oil, used both for food and as an ingredient in many beauty products and cosmetics. (Photo/Agencies)