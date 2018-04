A visitor views a cartoon by Gao Youjun at an exhibition in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province on April 8, 2018. [(Photo/Asianewsphoto)

Contemporary popular cartoonist Gao Youjun, English name Tango Gao, is showing nearly 100 of his comics in Suzhou city, Jiangsu Province. His works, rife with imagination and humorous expressions, provide a visual feast for audiences. The exhibition will run through April 15.