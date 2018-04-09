Karst cave in Tai'an offers geological wonders(1/6)

Vividly bright stalactites hang from the ceiling of a karst cave in Dongyanglou village, Tai'an city, in East China's Shandong Province. Crustal deformation that took place billions of years ago resulted in a great rift valley between Mount Taishan and Culai Mountain, an underground valley that later turned into the biggest karst cave in the world. It houses a great variety of stalactites and each is a unique formation. The cave was discovered accidentally in 2003 and is now open to visitors, who can appreciate the cluster of geological wonders. The scenic spot is a 4A-level tourist site and attracts over 2 million visitors annually from home and abroad. (Photo/China Daily)