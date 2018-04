Over 100 Highland cows are herded to uninhabited Isle of Vallay in the Outer Hebrides that is only able to be reached at low tide. Angus MacDonald, his wife Michelle, both 53, and their family take the cows for the two-mile journey across a beach so that the cows can give birth outdoors on clean ground. Macdonald said that the cows love the beach because they are free to run around it. (Photo/VCG)