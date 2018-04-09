LINE

Russian Easter cake, 1,141 kilograms, sets Guinness record(1/3)

2018-04-09 13:10 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Workers of company 'Polar bear' unload a huge traditional Russian Easter cake (paskha), a festive dish made of cottage cheese, butter, dried fruits and vanilla to enter the Guinness book of the World Records in front of the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2018. More than 670 kg of cottage cheese, 250 kg of powdered sugar, 118 kg of butter and 27 kg of peanuts were used to prepare the cake. After establishing the record with a weight of 1,141 kilograms, the cake was served to citizens and guests. (Photo/VCG)

