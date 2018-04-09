LINE

China's first homegrown regional jetliner completes crosswind flight test (1/4)

2018-04-09 09:27 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
China's first homegrown regional jetliner, the ARJ21-700, has completed a crosswind flight test. An ARJ21-700 aircraft landed at around 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Yanliang airport in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, after a 41-day trip to Iceland, according to the Shanghai-based Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC), its producer. Test pilots performed six pairs of takeoffs and landings with crosswind speeds of over 30 knots (55 kph) at the Keflavik Airport in Iceland, where two intersecting runways generate a suitable crosswind test environment. (Photo provided to China News Service)

