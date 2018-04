Boat team members attend the Qintong Boat Festival in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2018. The Qintong Boat Festival in Taizhou originated in China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279 A.D.) as a ceremony to commemorate war victims around the Qingming Festival. Nowadays, this tradition is well preserved and promoted, offering spectators a view of the gathering of hundreds of boats. (Xinhua/Xu Jingbai)