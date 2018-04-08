LINE

Chinese comics on display in Tokyo(1/6)

A comic work titled The Living Space on display at the China Cultural Center in Tokyo on April 3, 2017. The piece has a touch of black humor, depicting people living within the cracks of computer keyboards. (Photo/Chinaculture.org)

A new exhibition underway at the China Cultural Center in Tokyo showcases cartoons drawn by Chinese artists.

The exhibition, titled, Zikai Cup Award-winning Cartoons of China, features a selection of artworks created with concise styles and sometimes exaggerated painting skills, reflecting Chinese people's daily lives and hot social issues in modern society.

The works were selected by the publicity department of Tongxiang city in East China's Zhejiang province to promote the city's artistic history and culture.

The exhibition runs through April 13.

