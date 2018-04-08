Teacher uses 10,000 metal wires for Bodhisattvas artwork (1/4)

Bai Xi, a teacher with the Lanzhou University of Arts and Science, shows her cloisonne enamel creation of Bodhisattvas Guanyin in Lanzhou City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, April 7, 2018. Bai, a fan of painting, has spent over ten years in studying the ancient technique for decorating metalwork objects. She said she used about 10,000 metal wires, of one meter long each, to create her most satisfied Bodhisattvas pattern, inspired by the murals in Mogao Caves. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)