A China Customs officer shows ivory products hidden in chocolate, found in a passenger's luggage, at the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou City, South China's Guangdong Province. The passenger admitted smuggling ivory coated in chocolate. About 1,400 grams of ivory products,340 grams of antelope's horns and 3,530 grams of sperm whale's teeth have been seized by China Customs in Guangzhou recently. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xuanzhi)