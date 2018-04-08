China, Saudi Arabia form joint archaeological team(1/4)

Archeologists from China and Saudi Arabia work at the ruins of al Serrian port, Saudi Arabia, on April 5, 2018. A group of five people from China National Center of Underwater Cultural Heritage arrived in Saudi Arabia on March 26, 2018, to form a joint archaeological team with five Saudi archaeologists in order to carry out archaeological excavations for Saudi ancient Al Serrian port which will last 20 days. This is the first time China sent an archaeological team to carry out systematic archaeological work in an Arab country. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)