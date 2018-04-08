Old man and wild goose(1/8)

LINE

2018-04-08
Mr. He sits on a bench with wild goose "Huihui" in Aixi Lake Wetland Park in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 30, 2018. Mr. He is a working staff who feeds the birds in Aixi Lake Wetland Park. One of the birds, wild goose "Huihui", named by He, always follows him. One day wild goose "Huihui" couldn't find Mr. He who had asked for a leave, and flew away. Fortunately the next day, "Huihui" came back and found Mr. He immediately. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

