The last of the steam train drivers(1/18)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2018 shows driver Cheng Zhongyun (L) preparing to work at Sandaoling coal mine area in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. There were altogether 30 plus steam locomotives running in Sandaoling, a key coal mine area in northwest China's Xinjiang, in the late 1990s, but the number has reduced to only 11 nowadays. Responsible for exploiting and carrying coal in the area, the steam locomotives have been outdated due to the development of science and technology, and will be dismantled once break down since no part can be renewed. However, drivers of the machines have devoted nearly their whole life into the work, keeping loving their job and concentrating in accomplishing their mission. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)