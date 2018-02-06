Trappist planets have water, may be 'habitable': researchers (1/5)

An artist’s impression shows the TRAPPIST-1 star, an ultra-cool dwarf, has seven Earth-size planets orbiting it. Seven planets recently spotted orbiting a dim star in our Milky Way galaxy are rocky, seem to have water, and are potentially "habitable", researchers studying the distant system said Monday. A year ago, researchers announced the discovery of the seven Earth-like planets orbiting Trappist-1, an "ultracool" red dwarf star some 39 light years from our home. (Photo/Agencies)