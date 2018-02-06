LINE

Spring Festival memory: special meanings of New Year goods(1/14)

2018-02-06 15:03 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
File photo taken in January, 1955 shows Du Suqin (L) and her little sister making new clothes before the Spring Festival in Zhaizi Village of Hancheng Town of Fengrun County in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. New Year goods, an indispensable part for Chinese during the Spring Festival, is believed to be the carrier for luck and fortune in a brand new year. It's not the goods but the process that people prepare the goods with their beloved ones that matters the most. Spring Festival, or better known as Chinese Lunar New Year, is the most important festival for all Chinese, which has a history of more than 4,000 years. It is an occasion for home returning, New Year goods preparing, celebrating, and foremost, family reunion. (Xinhua/Sheng Guo)

LINE
