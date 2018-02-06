Workers keep Beipan River bridge safe during travel peak(1/9)

Workers maintain Beipan River Bridge at the border area of Guanling Autonomous County and Qinglong County in Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2018. The 445-meter span is the longest in the world. At a total length of 721 meters, the bridge is an important structure on the high-speed railway linking Kunming in Yunnan Province with Shanghai. Maintenance workers brave the cold to ensure the safety of the bridge during the Spring Festival travel peak. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)