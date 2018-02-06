Microscopic characters created(1/8)

LINE

2018-02-06
One of Zhu Dexiang's microscopic pieces nears completion, on Jan 29, 2018. (Photo by Long Yi/chinadaily.com.cn)

Born in the 1950s, Zhu Dexiang creates microscopic carvings in Longli county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. Every piece of his work takes much time and has to be engraved with the help of powerful microscopes.

His most extraordinary work is the 5,000-character Chinese version of the Diamond Sutra, one of the most influential Mahayana sutras in East Asia, which was carved onto a seal that's 10 square centimeters.

LINE
