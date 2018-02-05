Children in long journey home for Spring Festival (1/17)

A girl holds a thermos and carries a schoolbag on her back as she runs to board a train for southwestern Chongqing at a railway station in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Feb. 1, 2018. Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16 this year. Hundreds of millions of Chinese, including children, will return to their hometown for family gatherings or travel around the country, putting huge pressure on the transport system. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)