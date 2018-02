An F-15SG fighter aircraft (C) and two F-16 fighter jets rehearse for the Singapore Airshow near Singapore, Jan. 17, 2018. The Singapore Airshow, the largest aerospace and defense event in Asia, will be held from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11 in Singapore. More than 1,000 companies from some 50 territories - including 65 of the top 100 global aerospace companies - have confirmed their participation in the biennial event. (Photo/Agencies)